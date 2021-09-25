Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SEA by 60,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $156,027,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.42.

Shares of SE opened at $340.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $149.55 and a 12-month high of $359.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

