Seedify.fund Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.07 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $47.79 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00007393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00107033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00145585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,375.98 or 0.99804963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,869.20 or 0.06757607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.77 or 0.00769616 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,224,759 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars.

