Seele-N Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.92 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00053774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00121978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Seele-N Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

