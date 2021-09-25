SEEN (SEEN) Trading Up 11.4% This Week

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One SEEN coin can now be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00008633 BTC on popular exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $21,929.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SEEN has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00056076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00125733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00042679 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

