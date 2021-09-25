Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Cap of $683,700.83 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $683,700.83 and $102,330.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00070386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00106285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00141377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,747.16 or 1.00275834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.81 or 0.06750738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.85 or 0.00766726 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

