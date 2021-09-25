Selfkey Market Capitalization Tops $34.96 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $34.96 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00056286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00129808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043253 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,779,969,446 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

