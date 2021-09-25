SharedStake (SGT) Trading 50.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. SharedStake has a market cap of $38,808.54 and $11,304.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00107398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00145262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,598.25 or 1.00253855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.87 or 0.06838898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.00770769 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

