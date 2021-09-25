Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $24,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $217.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,010. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

