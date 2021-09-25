Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,837 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.80. 2,908,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,510. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.17.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.