Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $189,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,425.52. 2,116,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,504. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,418.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,351.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.