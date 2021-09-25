Shell Asset Management Co. Has $22.81 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $592.39. 2,126,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $550.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.64. The company has a market cap of $262.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

