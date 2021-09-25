Shell Asset Management Co. Has $23.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,047 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,197,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.55. 5,008,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,954,674. The stock has a market cap of $348.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

