Shell Asset Management Co. Has $27.64 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $577.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,193. The stock has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $546.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

