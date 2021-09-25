Shell Asset Management Co. Has $40.76 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $40,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.37. 3,045,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,055. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $220.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

