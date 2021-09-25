Shell Asset Management Co. Has $68.62 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.3% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $68,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $326.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.