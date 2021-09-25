Shell Asset Management Co. Has $79.71 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $19.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,844.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,919. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,768.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,466.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,407.68 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

