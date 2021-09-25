Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,203 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,806,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in Applied Materials by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,437 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 153,513 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 73,045 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $722,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

