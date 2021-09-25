Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,083 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

