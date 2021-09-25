Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,995 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 765,729 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,697,000 after buying an additional 522,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.77 and its 200 day moving average is $401.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $291.22 and a twelve month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.