Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 19,413 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,413 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $25,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $122.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

