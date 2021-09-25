Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 20,583 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. FIL Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,044,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amgen by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,993 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $213.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,538. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average of $239.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

