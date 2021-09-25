Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 224,194 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 224,194 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,127,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,753,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $246.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.