Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 52,178 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 52,178 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $31,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $344,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 65,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,712,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,892. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $319.81 billion, a PE ratio of 288.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

