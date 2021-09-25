Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 678 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $91,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $16.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,852.66. The company had a trading volume of 747,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,539. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,797.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2,505.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,413.34 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,378 shares of company stock worth $373,253,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

