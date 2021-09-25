Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 69,315 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69,315 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,925,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,170,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,497,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,430. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

