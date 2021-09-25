Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NIO were worth $16,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NIO by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after buying an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in NIO by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE:NIO traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $35.38. 23,755,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,326,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.49.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.