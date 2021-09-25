Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 160.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

