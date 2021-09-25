SHIELD One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $131,124.04 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,523.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.72 or 0.06809616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.00356541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.57 or 0.01205357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00110981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.00555129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.00524702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00316777 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

