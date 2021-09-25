Shield Protocol Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $39,749.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.51 or 0.00012892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

