Signata (SATA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $338,031.00

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Signata has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. Signata has a market cap of $4.04 million and $338,031.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Signata Profile

Signata (SATA) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,836,266 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

