SingularityNET Price Hits $0.40 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000932 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $397.93 million and $12.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00056675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043278 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

