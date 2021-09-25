SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRU.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$30.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.23. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$19.64 and a 52-week high of C$30.96.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

