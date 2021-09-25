Smartlands Network (SLT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153,654.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 4% against the dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $48.31 million and $153,654.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for $9.47 or 0.00022303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00127715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

