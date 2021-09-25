SmartMesh Market Cap Reaches $3.88 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $68,243.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00056686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00127093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00043001 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

