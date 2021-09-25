Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $654,658.13 and $5,380.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00105138 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

