Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,815 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Snap were worth $36,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Snap by 103.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 63,917 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Snap by 61.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $635,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,021,237 shares of company stock worth $300,417,072.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

