Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $16,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,242 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,021,237 shares of company stock valued at $300,417,072.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.77.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.