Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 569.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Snowflake by 840.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $316.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.57. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion and a PE ratio of -103.76. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total transaction of $8,024,356.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,584.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total transaction of $10,165,856.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,041,565 shares of company stock valued at $300,860,836 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.41.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

