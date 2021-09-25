Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.79

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €24.79 ($29.16) and traded as high as €26.11 ($30.72). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €26.05 ($30.64), with a volume of 2,884,462 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLE. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.85 ($31.59).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.79.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

