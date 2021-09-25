Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.63.
Several research analysts recently commented on SCGLY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.57.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
