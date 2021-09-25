Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCGLY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.