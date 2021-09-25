Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDXAY. HSBC cut Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

