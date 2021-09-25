Solana Market Capitalization Achieves $39.68 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. Solana has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion and $2.02 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $133.46 or 0.00313317 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00127840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043273 BTC.

About Solana

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 504,916,225 coins and its circulating supply is 297,281,010 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.