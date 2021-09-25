SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) Hits Market Cap of $830,859.88

SONM (BEP-20) (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. SONM (BEP-20) has a total market cap of $830,859.88 and $405,336.00 worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SONM (BEP-20) Coin Profile

SONM (BEP-20) (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,999 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM (BEP-20) Coin Trading

