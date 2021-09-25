Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,471 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 82,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. Sonos has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.