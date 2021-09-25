Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Sonos worth $21,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 103.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 99.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 146,447 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 16.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,913,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,694,000 after acquiring an additional 268,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $35.97 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,471. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

