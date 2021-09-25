SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.61

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.41. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 59,273 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 21,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $33,037.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $40,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,070 shares of company stock valued at $342,069 over the last 90 days. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPAR Group by 263.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPAR Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPAR Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

