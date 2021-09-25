Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Cap Reaches $35,736.86

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $35,736.86 and $275.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00130597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00043240 BTC.

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

