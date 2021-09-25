Spectiv (SIG) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00124738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043563 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

