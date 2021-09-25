Spectrecoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00161928 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00513533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00041111 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

