Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SEPJF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Spectris alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $54.24 on Friday. Spectris has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.